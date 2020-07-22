Acute food insecurity is forecast to rise sharply in war-ravaged Yemen over a combination of factors exacerbated by the coronavirus.

According to Wednesday's report, which covers only the southern parts of Yemen and complied by several UN agencies, the number of people "facing high levels of acute food insecurity" will increase from two million in February to April this year to 3.2 million between July and December.

That represents 40 percent of the population in 133 districts in southern Yemen covered by the study, up from 25 percent.

Compounding factors

Economic shocks, conflict, floods, desert locusts and now the novel coronavirus were creating a perfect storm for the expected sharp rise in food insecurity, the report said.

The World Food Programme (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the United Nations Children's Fund and other partners who prepared the report called the increase "alarming".

Laurent Bukera, WFP country director in Yemen, said that "Yemen is facing a crisis on multiple fronts".

"We must act now ... the warning signs have returned and with coronavirus pandemic added to the mix, it could get a lot worse if humanitarian action is delayed," he warned.

READ MORE:Two million children out of school in war-torn Yemen – UN

World's worst humanitarian crisis