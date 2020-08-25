Rescue workers pull more than 60 people alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in an industrial town near India's financial capital Mumbai as rescue efforts continue.

The five storey building near a slum district in Mahad, which housed roughly 200 residents, caved in on Monday evening.

"One resident was dead and at least 30 were still trapped," said Bharatshet Maruti Gogawale, a local lawmaker in Mahad situated about 165 km (100 miles) south of Mumbai.

The building, which comprised of 47 flats, fell almost like a pack of cards, said a police official at the disaster site.

Local residents and police combed through tin sheets, metal rods and other wreckage in a desperate search for survivors as ambulances rushed injured to nearby hospitals amid heavy monsoon rains and fears of Covid-19 infections.

The cause of the accident was not clear. But building collapses are common in India, usually due to shoddy construction, substandard materials and disregard of regulations.

'Praying for everyone's safety'

Three rescue teams with specialised equipment and sniffer dogs have been deployed to the scene, a statement from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said, with Home Minister Amit Shah tweeting that he was "praying for everyone's safety".

"Fifteen injured people have been rescued and taken to hospital," the police said in a statement.

Local residents and police combed through tin sheets, metal rods and other wreckage in a desperate search for survivors as ambulances ferried victims to nearby hospitals.

Mahad legislator Bharat Gogawale told the local TV9 Marathi channel that early estimates seemed to suggest that "over 200 people are stuck inside".

"Our primary goal is to rescue as many people as possible who are trapped under the debris," Gogawale said.

An unnamed official with the Maharashtra state Disaster Management Unit later told the Press Trust of India that 51 people were missing.