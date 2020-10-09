Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek and ordered troops deployed on the streets as unrest grips the Central Asian country.

Jeenbekov's office said the state of emergency, which includes a curfew and tight security restrictions, would be in effect from 1400GMT on Friday until 0200GMT on October 21.

His order did not say how many troops would be deployed. The troops have been instructed to use military vehicles, set up checkpoints, and prevent armed clashes.

Convoys of military trucks were seen driving into the city, but it wasn't immediately clear whether police and the military would comply with the presidential order.

Former leader shot at

On Friday, former president Almazbek Atambayev spoke to demonstrators who flooded central Bishkek, urging them to refrain from violence.

"I'm against using force, everything should be done by peaceful means," he said.

Shortly after he spoke, supporters of Sadyr Zhaparov, who has styled himself as prime minister, assailed pro-Atambayev demonstrators on Bishkek’s central square, hurling stones and bottles.

A man with a pistol fired several shots at Atambayev's car as it sped away, but the former president was unhurt.

Two other politicians affiliated with Atambayev also had their cars shot at as they left the square, their party said. They weren't injured.

Another politician was badly injured amid the clashes on the square, but the circumstances of the incident weren't immediately clear.

Later on Friday, Kyrgyzstan's Parliament announced plans to convene on Saturday to consider interim prime ministerial candidates as well as President Jeenbekov's declaration of a state of emergency, local news website Akipress quoted a deputy speaker as saying.

The legislature plans to meet in the Ala Archa presidential residence on the outskirts of the capital Bishkek, Aida Kasymaliyeva said, after failing to gather a quorum since protests toppled the previous cabinet on Tuesday.