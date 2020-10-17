Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has accused Armenia of committing a war crime by shelling the city of Ganja leaving a dozen civilians dead.

"They will be held responsible for that ... if the international community does not punish Armenia, we will do it," he said during his televised remarks.

Aliyev said on Saturday the Azerbaijani army has completely taken over two regions previously held by separatists, Fizuli and Jabrail.

"We are dominating the battlefield," he said, adding that Azerbaijani armed forces never targeted civilian settlements.

Aliyev also questioned Armenia's ability to keep replacing military hardware destroyed in battles, a thinly veiled jab at Yerevan's ally Moscow.

He reiterated his stance that Baku would only stop its offensive once Armenia withdraws from occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan: Armenian missile strikes outside occupied Karabakh

'We are expecting another attack. Again at night, again while we sleep'

At least 13 people were killed including three children and 52 more wounded in the attack, said Azerbaijan's general prosecutor office.

The missile strikes late on Friday hit busy areas in and around the city centre of Ganja, which is about 60 kilometres away from the Nagorno-Karabakh frontline.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan mourns as it buries those lost in occupied-Karabakh clashes

In Ganja, rescuers worked at the scene on Saturday morning, picking through rubble, a Reuters photographer said. Some houses had been almost levelled. An excavator was clearing the debris.

At least 20 buildings have been destroyed in the missile attacks, said Azerbaijan's presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev in a tweet.

Five members of the Eskerov family lost their lives in the attack and were buried by their relatives wrapped in the Azerbaijani flag in the fourth cemetery in Ganja.

Vugar Serifov, a relative of the family, said that the Armenian missile fell directly on their home.

“Tomorrow was going to be Nigar Eskerova’s birthday. He was going to turn 16. The preparations were made but he was buried today."

Another family who was living in one of the houses hit by the missile was Royal Shahnezerov, his wife Zuleyha Shahnezerova and their 5-month-old baby. They were asleep during the attack and died under the rubble leaving a 3-year-old girl Hatice alive.

said the two of them left carnations for those who lost their lives in last week's Ganja attack.

"Will Armenia attack the city again?" Feride Botanova, a close relative of Shahnezerov, Botanova said,

"Whoever attacks twice, will attack a third time. We are expecting another attack. Again at night, again while we sleep."

Azerbaijan army advances

Azerbaijani forces have continued to make advances along the front line against Armenian troops, the Defence Ministry said.