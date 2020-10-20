The government of the Netherlands said on Monday it will pay compensation to the children of Indonesians who were executed by Dutch soldiers during the Indonesian independence war.

The announcement came in light of a court ruling earlier this year, which ordered the government to pay compensation to the widows and children of 11 Indonesian men who were killed in the country’s southern Sulawesi island between 1946 and 1947.

The Dutch government promised 5,000 euros ($5,890) to those who could present credible proof of their father’s execution during the conflict.

Dutch soldiers executed several hundred people without conducting any form of trial, and tortured several others to death in prisons, according to the Dutch appeals court.

The court at the time rejected claims by the Dutch state that the acts in its former colony had happened too long ago for it to be held responsible, citing the exceptional level of violence and the extent to which the Dutch state was culpable.

The Netherlands had earlier offered compensation to widows of executed men, but had always refused to pay damages to their children.

A government spokesman said it was not clear how many people would ask to be recognised under the new settlement.

Indonesian War of Independence

The Indonesian national revolution, or war of independence, was declared in 1945 against the Netherlands.