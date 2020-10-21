Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has urged the international community to impose sanctions on Armenia.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Aliyev said that Armenian army is involved in "massacres" of civilians, adding Armenia should respect the international law.

Aliyev expressed the resolve that Azerbaijan would liberate its lands from the Armenian occupation, adding the Azerbaijani army has liberated Zangilan city.

In addition, six villages of Fuzuli, seven villages of Jabrayil, five villages of Khojavend and six villages of Zangilan have also been liberated.

Aliyev's statement came as a ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was under severe strain on Tuesday after fierce new clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.

The ceasefire, agreed on Saturday, has had little impact on fighting that began on September 27, despite concerns it could spark a wider conflict involving Russia and Turkey.

Azerbaijan says two civilians killed in Armenian attacks

At least two civilians were killed and one injured in attacks by Armenia on civil settlements in Azerbaijan, Baku’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"URGENT! 3 civilian casualties in Tartar. Anar Isagli (26) and Anar Guliyev (36) killed, Murov Shabanov (48) injured as artillery strikes by #Armenia's forces hit their home," the ministry said on Twitter.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office said the Tartar province has been subjected to Armenian forces’ missile and artillery fire from various directions since early Tuesday.

It also announced that since the start of hostilities, Armenian artillery and missile attacks on Azerbaijani settlements have killed at least 61 civilians and injured 291 others as of midday Tuesday.

A total of 1,941 houses, 90 apartments and 382 residential and public buildings have been damaged and made unusable because of Armenian attacks.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian also reported “intensive fierce battles” on Tuesday morning in the southern areas of the conflict zone, and alleged that Azerbaijani forces were using aviation and artillery in the northern sector.

New fighting

Several hundred people have been killed since September 27 in fighting involving drones, warplanes, heavy artillery, tanks and missiles, raising fears of a humanitarian crisis and concerns about the security of oil and gas pipelines in Azerbaijan.

The new ceasefire appears to have had no more effect on fighting than an earlier deal brokered by Russia that failed.

Azerbaijan wants an end to Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry reported fighting in several areas, including Nagorno-Karabakh close to the line of contact dividing the sides.