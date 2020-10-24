BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Twitter, Facebook bosses in hot seat with Senate over Hunter Biden content
Both tech giants are under heavy criticism for flagging New York Post articles about Hunter Biden, as spreading misinformation.
Twitter, Facebook bosses in hot seat with Senate over Hunter Biden content
The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. / Reuters
October 24, 2020

The US Senate Judiciary Committee said the chief executives of Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will testify before the panel on November 17 over their decision to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The Judiciary committee voted on Thursday to subpoena the two CEOs.

READ MORE:Facebook rejects over 2 million ads ahead of US election

The executives will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias, the committee said. 

The companies have come under heavy criticism from conservatives over their decision to flag two New York Post stories as spreading disinformation.

The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc will also testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on October 28 about a key law protecting internet companies.

Recommended

READ MORE:Facebook and Twitter slammed over censorship of story critical of Biden son

Republican President Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers have continued to criticise tech companies for allegedly stifling conservative voices. 

Both hearings are aimed at discussing the issue.

READ MORE: Facebook, Google, Twitter bosses to voluntarily testify before Senate

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector