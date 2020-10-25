Tropical Storm Zeta is forming off the coast of Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The system was centered about 400 kilometres south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, forecasters with the US National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

Zeta was stationary, located near the Yucatan Peninsula about 415 kilometres east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Cozumel and for Tulum to Río Lagartos, Mexico.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 65km/h, forecasters said.