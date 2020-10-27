Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and Qatar have signed a security agreement, official media said, in a deal condemned by its rival in the North African country.

Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha on Monday with a Libyan government delegation on the latest developments in the war-torn North African country, according to the official Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Doha overseen by Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

The talks dwelt on ways to bolster bilateral cooperation between Doha and Tripoli, QNA said.

"The memoranda of understanding... aims to enhance cooperation in [the] security field," QNA reported.

Qatar and ally Turkey have backed the GNA, which is based in Tripoli, in its conflict against an illegal militia led by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

