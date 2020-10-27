WORLD
Libya's UN-backed govt inks security deal with Qatar
UN-recognised Government of National Accord signs security pact with Doha, a deal condemned by its rival in the North African country.
Libya has been wracked by conflict since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. / Reuters
October 27, 2020

Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and Qatar have signed a security agreement, official media said, in a deal condemned by its rival in the North African country.

Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha on Monday with a Libyan government delegation on the latest developments in the war-torn North African country, according to the official Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Doha overseen by Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

The talks dwelt on ways to bolster bilateral cooperation between Doha and Tripoli, QNA said.

"The memoranda of understanding... aims to enhance cooperation in [the] security field," QNA reported.

Qatar and ally Turkey have backed the GNA, which is based in Tripoli, in its conflict against an illegal militia led by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Condemnation from illegal militia

A spokesman for Haftar issued a statement condemning the accord.

The deal came after Libya's two warring factions signed a "permanent" ceasefire agreement last Friday in Geneva.

Haftar's militia, supported by Russia, the UAE and Egypt, launched an assault on Tripoli in April 2019 but were pushed back early this year as pro-GNA forces received crucial support from Turkey.

Libya has been wracked by conflict since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
