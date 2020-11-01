France was thrown into an uproar following the beheading of Samuel Paty, a middle school teacher who showed his students mocking caricatures of Prophet Muhammad. The educator was quickly transformed into a national symbol, making him one of more than 260 French citizens killed in similar attacks since 2012.

Portrayed as an attack on the very soul of France, French President Emmanuel Macron described him as “the face of the republic.”

Even in grief however, the attack provided Macron and his presidency the political ammunition necessary to unfold a dramatic plan of action that would see Islam “reformed.”

“Will he succeed in changing a 1400-year religion by insulting its worshippers? Probably not,” says Mohammed Laarbi, a disenfranchised Algerian young man who grew up in Department 93, one of France’s ‘separatist' ghettoes.

“But it will probably get him re-elected,” adds Mohammed.

In September 2020, Macron’s time seemed like it was up. In one public poll, an overwhelming majority of French respondents felt like the country was in decline, with nearly a third considering it as an irreversible downturn.

When asked what their primary concerns were, respondents cited Covid-19, declining purchasing power, and the uncertain future of their social security system.

With Samuel’s tragic death, Macron’s anti-Islam rhetoric went into overdrive, building on previous plans to pass a ‘separatism’ bill.

The long-anticipated bill has been teasingly touted as the solution to France’s 'Muslim problem', facing delays as the Elysée took it’s time to resolve ‘unconstitutional’ elements in the bill.

But in a nut-shell, the ‘Separatism’ bill would grant Macron’s government powers to ensure that groups do not adhere to an alternative French identity, tethered to religious or ethnic affiliation, according to Le Figaro.

While Macron has previously described his efforts as a move to build “an Islam in France that can be an Islam of the Enlightenment,” the new wave of popular support he enjoys is directly linked to the desire to end violence.

For Macron, and much of French society, that’s only the packaging on a much more complex endeavour.

Not the first, or the last

The talk of separatism seems to want to resolve a different problem than violence. Instead of directly addressing the alienation, systemic racism and Islamophobia faced by French Muslims which experts agree is the root cause of radicalization and violence, France’s government seeks to change a 1,400 year old religion practiced peacefully by more than 2 billion followers around the world.

It’s a roundabout manner of addressing deep flaws in French society. More dangerously, it maintains a blind-eye to France’s biggest taboo: the deep systemic racism plaguing not only 5 million of its Muslim French citizens, but the deprivations and brutality it once brought to its former colonies around the world.

In many respects, Macron is guided by the same spirit that led Napoleon to regulate Judaism after the French Republic’s birth. Napoleon granted Jews full citizenship, and repealed laws that confined them to life in Ghettos. But he also instituted a series of policies that eroded their identity, intentionally. He restricted the regions to which Jews were allowed to migrate, forcibly implemented formal naming conventions, restricted the Jewish practice of money-lending, and set up consistories to regulate everyday Jewish life.

Much as Napoleon had difficulty understanding the deeply racist and condescending nature of his policies, Macron and some of French society’s largest public intellectuals are unable to recognize that the systemic discrimination they create can only yield more of the separatism they seek to fight.

Veiled racism

In keeping with the times, French citizens turned on the largest visible minority, adopting the party line espoused by pundits, politicians and columnists alike: Islam was incompatible with secularism, and given that secularism is a French value, Islam was fundamentally unwelcome in France.

With this new mindset, the veil, or hijab, quickly came under attack.

A French law in 2004, building on the public need to liberate Muslim women from religious oppression, banned the wearing of hijabs in schools. In quick succession, a 2010 law banned the face-cover or niqab (burqa) for reasons of ‘national security’.

For Muslim women who wear the hijab in France, even legally, their veil is often the subject of derision, scorn or racism.

“Supposedly, it’s about liberating us, yes? This major obsession with what we wear, or how we look. Have you ever heard of someone who was liberated after someone told them you’re backwards, oppressed, or a slave to religion?,” asks Laarbi.

“But there’s no issue with what we don’t wear, if you understand my meaning. If my sister wears next to nothing to the beach, she’s ‘French’. She’s done well. I think there’s a deep ‘dépravation’ at the heart of their racism,” he muses.

Laarbi isn’t far off the mark.

Frantz Fanon, one of France’s most famous decolonial thinkers who spent his life unearthing systemic racism wrote extensively about Laarbi’s ironic point.

He details efforts by the French administration in Algeria as early as the 1930s who embarked on an active mission of “cultural destruction” which targeted the hijab, after “analyses carried out by sociologists and ethnologists.”

“Let’s win over the women, and the rest will follow,” was the described formula, recognizing the woman’s role in shaping families, and according to Fanon in preserving cultural resistance.

The highest status was conferred on those able to ‘convert’ women into taking off the veil, he details. Failure was not an option.