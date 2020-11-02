Secrets of Yesilova: A society that worshipped the mother goddess
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Secrets of Yesilova: A society that worshipped the mother goddessThe Yesilova mound excavation in Turkey's Izmir province has been in progress since 2005. TRT World talks to excavation leader, Zafer Derin of Ege University, about the new findings.
The Yesilova excavation site at Izmir’s Bornova district, Turkey.
November 2, 2020

The mound that is being excavated, has already revealed some critical traces of The Neolithic Age and much about the early settlers in the Izmir area off the Aegean coast, their surroundings and their culture. For example, they lived in separate houses, with separate roof systems, unlike Catalhoyuk in middle Anatolia, where the houses are next to each other.

“The history of Izmir was thought to go back 5,000 years,” associate professor Zafer Derin of Ege University says. “With the discovery of Yesilova and the excavation, this has been updated.”

The findings from the joint project between the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Turkey, Ege University and the local authorities, are significant because they suggest that the historical settlements in the Izmir area go back 8,500 years, to 6500 BCE.

Derin, who located the mound and has been the excavation leader since 2005, explains that “with excavations made every year, hundreds of artefacts are unearthed, of baked clay and bones. There is no use of metal yet.”

“They have very good production techniques. They process stones and baked clay. They have red pottery. Their stone devices, axes, are made from flintstone or obsidian.”

Derin points out that “these stone devices are not for war, they are for hunting primarily.”

The first settlers, according to Derin, were very intimate with the sea. He bases this on the finding of sea bream bones and a lot of mussel shells.

“We know that they’ve used fish nets because we’ve found the stones they used to weigh them down,” Derin adds.

Recommended

“They believe in the mother goddess, for wealth and fertility. There are other animals in nature that are sacred to these first settlers,” he adds. “Such as a bull, bear, panther.”

“As for the marble mother goddess figurine found this year that is missing a head, it represents Aegean civilisation,” says Derin. He points out that in Catalhoyuk, figurines are made from baked clay or limestone. “Marble,’ he says, “is a harder stone to process. You can see it more in the Aegean region.”

According to Derin, the settlers were an organised society. “They have seals made from baked clay, most with sun motifs. This indicates they have an organisation, they have rulers, they have trade.”

“To sum it up,” Derin says, “these first settlers lived under sunny skies, were a peaceful society who deified women and certain animals, and liked eating seafood.”

The 250 pieces found this year at the site will be handed over to the Izmir Archaeology Museum. There is also a visitor centre at Yesilova open all year that allows access to the excavation site and its findings. “We shouldn’t call it free of charge,” Derin laughs. 

“We ask visitors to bring one used battery as an entrance fee,” to contribute to recycling efforts in the area.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame