The mound that is being excavated, has already revealed some critical traces of The Neolithic Age and much about the early settlers in the Izmir area off the Aegean coast, their surroundings and their culture. For example, they lived in separate houses, with separate roof systems, unlike Catalhoyuk in middle Anatolia, where the houses are next to each other.

“The history of Izmir was thought to go back 5,000 years,” associate professor Zafer Derin of Ege University says. “With the discovery of Yesilova and the excavation, this has been updated.”

The findings from the joint project between the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Turkey, Ege University and the local authorities, are significant because they suggest that the historical settlements in the Izmir area go back 8,500 years, to 6500 BCE.

Derin, who located the mound and has been the excavation leader since 2005, explains that “with excavations made every year, hundreds of artefacts are unearthed, of baked clay and bones. There is no use of metal yet.”

“They have very good production techniques. They process stones and baked clay. They have red pottery. Their stone devices, axes, are made from flintstone or obsidian.”

Derin points out that “these stone devices are not for war, they are for hunting primarily.”

The first settlers, according to Derin, were very intimate with the sea. He bases this on the finding of sea bream bones and a lot of mussel shells.

“We know that they’ve used fish nets because we’ve found the stones they used to weigh them down,” Derin adds.