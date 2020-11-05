The US presidential election continues to wrangle on with no clear winner two days after the polls opened, taking attention away from other significant developments.

US voters were not only choosing who will be in White House in January but also members of the Senate, House of Representatives, and local state assemblies.

Muslim Americans also turned out to cast their ballots in huge numbers, according to the most prominent Muslim civil advocacy in the country, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The organisation said that around a million US Muslims had voted with an overwhelming 69 percent choosing Democratic candidate and former vice president, Joe Biden, as their pick for president. Another 17 percent voted for incumbent President Donald Trump.

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said: “The Muslim community’s significant ability to impact the results of numerous races across this country – including the presidential election – was recognized nationally by candidates and the media.”

Biden had reached out to US Muslims during his campaign and promised to challenge increasing anti-Muslim hate crime in the country, as well as protecting their constitutional rights.

While in 2020 Trump has toned down his explicit anti-Muslim rhetoric, which marked his 2016 campaign, many Muslims in America have bitter memories of policies such as the Muslim ban.

Academics have noted an increase in anti-Muslim hate crime whenever Trump tweets about or amplifies anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Elected officials

Muslims are not just passive participants in the election, but also have representatives within Congress.

On Tuesday night, three Muslim members of the House of Representatives were re-elected to in their constituencies.