WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dutch to cull 200,000 chickens after second case of bird flu detected
Bird flu of the type H5N8 was also found on a poultry farm in northern Germany, the state's agriculture ministry said, after it had already spread among the wild bird population in the region.
Dutch to cull 200,000 chickens after second case of bird flu detected
Poultry in Barneveld, Netherlands behind bars because of the bird flu on October 23, 2020. / AFP
November 5, 2020

The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture has ordered the culling of 200,000 chickens after highly pathogenic bird flu was found at a farm in the eastern town of Puiflijk.

The cull, which includes birds at a second farm within a 1-kilometre radius, is the second in the country within a month after the H5N8 disease was first found in wild fowl.

Bird flu of the type H5N8 was also found on a poultry farm in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, the state's agriculture ministry said on Thursday, after it has already spread among the wild bird population in the region.

Eight chickens died within a short time on a farm in the state, the ministry said, adding that the rest of the poultry on the farm had been culled and disposed of professionally.

Earlier this year, a case of H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in a poultry farm in the northern state of Lower Saxony.

READ MORE: New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential

Risk to humans

Risk to humans from the disease is considered low, but the World Health Organization says it has been spreading among migratory birds that then transmit it to domestic poultry.

Recommended

Britain on Monday ordered a cull of 13,000 birds at a farm in Frodsham, Cheshire, after detecting cases there.

Dutch poultry farmers have been ordered to keep birds inside until further notice to prevent transmission.

The farm at the centre of Thursday's cull in Puiflijk is within 3 kilometres of the first case, 30 kilometres from the German border near Nijmegen.

Other farms nearby are being tested for the disease, while transportation of birds is banned in a 10 kilometres radius.

Poultry is a $1.9 billion (1.6 billion euro) industry in the Netherlands, Europe's largest exporter of chicken meat and eggs, employing 10,000 people on 2,000 farms.

READ MORE: Spain to cull 7,000 ducks due to bird flu outbreak

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war