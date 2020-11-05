Ethiopia’s conflict in its powerful Tigray region has continued to escalate.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the nation the military will carry out further operations this week in response to an alleged deadly attack on a military base by the regional government.

Communications remained cut off in the northern Tigray region after services disappeared at just around the time Abiy’s office first announced the attack and military action early Wednesday.

The lack of contact has challenged efforts to verify the Ethiopian federal government’s account of events.

The Tigray capital, Mekele, appeared calm on Thursday morning but skirmishes took place elsewhere, sources told media.

“Certainly there is fighting, but I don’t think anyone can credibly assert who attacked who first,” former US diplomat Payton Knopf, a senior advisor with the United States Institute of Peace, said on Wednesday night.

He wondered why the well-armed Tigray region's forces would start by raiding a command post, “They’re not lacking for weaponry.”

Observers warn that a civil war in Africa’s second most populous country, involving the heavily armed Tigray region, could destabilise the already turbulent Horn of Africa.

The prime minister, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for his sweeping political reforms, now faces his greatest challenge in holding together a country of some 110 million people with multiple ethnic and other grievances.

