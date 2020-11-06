SFAX, Tunisia — Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed three people in a knife attack in a church in Nice on France’s Côte D’Azur, has lived two lives — one in his Tunisian hometown Sfax; and another in Italy and France.

Tunisian investigators have found no evidence of Brahim's radicalisation, concluding that he had no premeditated intent to kill innocent people on European soil in a terror attack.

Currently undergoing medical treatment in a hospital in France after being shot eight times by police, Brahim lived an ordinary life in Tunisia, which was similar to other young men of his age.

The Tunisian counterterrorism division started working on Brahim's case on October 29, the same day French authorities arrested him on the charges of murdering three people in what accounts to a terror attack.

Officers from this unit interrogated Brahim's family members, relatives and close friends.

TRT World learned from Brahim's family and friends that the counterterrorism interrogators were focused on knowing whether Brahim showed any signs of behavioural change prior to his departure to Italy.

Several police officers repeatedly visited his family and friends, at times calling them to the police station for further questioning.

“I went to the police station and they (police officers) repeated the same questions and I kept telling them the same thing,” Brahim's father, Mohamed Aouissaoui, told TRT World.

“I had no answers to provide them as there was nothing to say about my son. There was no noticeable change in his behavior showing any extreme thoughts,” the 60 year old man, who works as a guard in a local marble factory, added.

A spokesman for the Tunisian judiciary told the local press this week that the police had no record that linked Brahim to any criminal activity.

Tunisian law enforcement officials have come to a common conclusion, which is more speculative than fact-based. It is that Brahim might have been radicalised in Italy as no evidence linking him to any terror group exists in Tunisia.

A contraband fuel vendor

A school dropout, Brahim was keen on making money from his teenage days and showed great interest in learning new skills with the hope of translating them into a well paying job , according to relatives and friends in Sfax.

“He started learning how to repair motorcycles in a repair shop in the neighborhood,” one of Brahim’s friends told TRT World. “He then decided to make a living selling contraband fuel.”

Like many other young men of his age in the neighbourhood, Brahim smoked marijuana, drank alcohol and partied with his friends. He had also started dating a girl a year ago.

According to Brahim's brother Nassim, a 38-year-old vendor in a local market, “Brahim wanted to support his family and that’s why he dropped out of high school and started working.”

Smuggled from Libya and Algeria, contraband fuel sold in the country’s southern regions is a widespread business activity. Although it's officially prohibited by law, Tunisian authorities prefer to turn a blind eye to it. If stopped, the authorities believe it may trigger social unrest.

Brahim was making a profitable income, equivalent to $20-25 per day, which is considered to be lucrative in light of the North African country’s ailing economy.

Brahim and his family moved to Sfax in early 2000 from the governorate of Kairouan, which is known for its high population of practicing Muslims. Brahim has nine siblings — seven sisters and two brothers.