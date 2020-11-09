The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) has opened talks on Libya's future in Tunisia aimed at ending nearly a decade of chaos and bloodshed by arranging elections, but obstacles remain despite progress in cementing last month's ceasefire.

Acting UN Libya envoy Stephanie Williams described it as the best opportunity in six years to end the turmoil and warfare that have plagued the North African oil-exporting country since 2011.

But she warned at Monday's opening ceremony attended by Tunisian President Kais Saied, "The road will not be paved with roses and it will not be easy."

The talks, held among 75 participants chosen by the United Nations to represent an array of political viewpoints, regional interests, and social groups, come as the main warring sides discuss how to implement a truce they agreed in Geneva.

LPDF is a fully inclusive intra-Libyan political dialogue established by the Berlin Conference Outcomes and endorsed by the UN Security Council.

"You have the opportunity to end a tragic conflict," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told delegates in a video message at the opening ceremony.

"Now it's your turn to shape the future of your country."

Divided country

Libya has been split since 2014 between rival factions in the west, held by the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), and the east, home to warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia.

Both sides are also backed by foreign powers with their own concerns that have invested heavily to build up military strength on the ground and strike deals with their local partners.

Turkey supports the GNA, helping it this summer to turn back Haftar's assault on capital Tripoli.

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Egypt.

