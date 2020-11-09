Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has said that Azerbaijan's forces downed a Russian helicopter near its border with Armenia by accident, expressing apologies to Moscow and readiness to pay compensation.

Russia's Defence Ministry said earlier on Monday that one of its Mi-24 helicopters had been shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and wounding another.

"The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding the move was "an accident" and "not aimed against" Moscow.

It said the helicopter flew at a low altitude during hours of darkness and close to the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Helicopters of the Russian air force had not been previously sighted in the area," the statement added.

Baku said Azerbaijani forces decided to open fire due to heightened tensions amid fighting with Armenian troops and militants.

It offered its condolences to the families of those killed and said it was ready to pay compensation.