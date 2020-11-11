Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a series of recovery plans on economic policies, including structural reforms and financial stability, vowing to open a new era to improve the country's investment climate.

Speaking at the parliamentary group meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, President Erdogan said new steps will be taken soon to improve the investment climate and make the country's economic policies more effective.

"We will achieve our goals by building economic policies on three pillars: price stability, financial stability, and macroeconomic stability. For this, we are preparing a favorable environment for long-term savings and investments," he said.

The US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate fell rapidly after Erdogan's speech. The rate dropped to 7.99 level as of 14.23 local time (1123GMT) and then below the level of 7.9.

The USD/TRY rate was around 8.5 last week.

Turkey will focus more on gaining confidence and credibility in economic policies and reduce the country's risk premium, Erdogan said.

"We are building a growth structure which creates qualified employment, does not cause inflation and current account deficit, and is financed mainly by domestic savings and direct international investments," he said.

READ MORE:Meet Turkey’s new Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan

Structural reforms

Turkey will hold a series of meetings with international investors to talk about opportunities, potential, and support the country will provide for them, Erdogan said.