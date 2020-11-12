“I was just standing outside a pub having a smoke with a pal and then out of nowhere I get punched in the face by a random stranger and called a ‘ginger bastard’”.

Tom Healy is a 26 year old shop assistant who lives near Glasgow, Scotland. He is describing an unprovoked attack last month that left him with a bleeding nose. It is not the first such attack he’s experienced.

Naturally occurring red hair is a rarity. Only between 1 to 2 percent of the global population has it. The highest numbers can be found in the UK and Ireland. Though mostly found and associated with northern Europe, the origin of the gene causing ginger manes goes back to central Asia approximately 70,000 years ago.

Tom’s experience is not unique. There is a long standing stigma attached to red hair in the UK (arguably the nation most hostile to this hair colour) despite a recent rise in popularity of the colour in the fashion industry and many high profile redheaded celebrities.

Several children have committed or attempted suicide in recent years having been bullied.

Why are people being attacked and ridiculed simply for the colour of their hair?

Uncommon Minority

38 year-old red-haired Neil Scott from the north of England writes a blog about this unique hair shade and is also the author of An Esoteric History of Red Hair. As a child, he can remember feeling frustrated for being excluded from playground football games for his hair. He believes the stigma comes from it being a minority trait: “People that look different from the norm will always be considered outcasts in any society. I think red hair is viewed as 'freakish' or abnormal due to its uncommonness”.

Deeper Roots

Helen Cuinn, a red-headed actor and director from Glasgow, has had many unsettling experiences including “people throwing things out of the windows of passing cars; complete strangers running up to me and sticking their hands into my hair or pulling my ponytail from behind”. The worst was a classroom incident. “ A fellow pupil put a lighter to my hair”.

She researched the stigma for a theatre show she produced in the late 00s and found some deeper reasons for it. “In the UK we have current social practices that stem from Protestant, Catholic and even pagan thinking. We might not know where these beliefs and ideas come from or the stories, people and myths that created the beliefs and ideas but we carry them on through our social conditioning”.