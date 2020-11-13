President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is entering a new period in the economy and judiciary and that parliament will prioritise new judiciary reform packages next year.

His comments, in a speech to a provincial congress of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, returned to a theme which he detailed on Wednesday, when he pledged a new economic growth strategy in the wake of surprise upheaval among economic policymakers.

"We are starting a new period of reforms in the economy and judiciary in our country," Erdogan said on Friday.

Noting that the priority is to immediately draw inflation rate to single-digits, the Turkish president said his government is launching "a new campaign focusing on stability, growth and employment."