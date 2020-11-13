TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Turkey initiates new economic and judicial reform era
Turkey has begun a fresh era of reforms in the economy and judiciary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Turkey's President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the inauguration ceremony of Tekirdag City Hospital in Tekirdag, Turkey, November 13, 2020. / AA
November 13, 2020

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is entering a new period in the economy and judiciary and that parliament will prioritise new judiciary reform packages next year.

His comments, in a speech to a provincial congress of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, returned to a theme which he detailed on Wednesday, when he pledged a new economic growth strategy in the wake of surprise upheaval among economic policymakers.

"We are starting a new period of reforms in the economy and judiciary in our country," Erdogan said on Friday.

Noting that the priority is to immediately draw inflation rate to single-digits, the Turkish president said his government is launching "a new campaign focusing on stability, growth and employment."

Without giving details, Erdogan also said, "Those who attempted to meddle with Turkey through tutelage, terror, coup, political and social chaos have also attacked our economy."

He further stressed the necessity of meeting Turkey's 2023 goals, and said, "We are experiencing a period in which the fate of the [ruling] AK Party and the nation are integrated."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
