Turkish and Russian military delegations have held technical talks at the Turkish Defence Ministry headquarters, the Defence Ministry has said.

A ministry statement said the two sides discussed the work to be carried out after the cease-fire in Upper Karabakh region, and the situation in Syria.

"Technical talks between the Turkish and Russian military delegations at the Turkish Defence Ministry headquarters have completed. Talks are planned to be continued in the coming days," the statement said.

Houses on fire

Villagers outside of Nagorno-Karabakh set their houses on fire on Saturday before fleeing to Armenia ahead of a weekend deadline that will see territory handed over to Azerbaijan as part of a peace agreement.

Residents of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan that was controlled by Armenian occupation for decades began a mass exodus this week after it was announced Azerbaijan would regain control on Sunday.

In the village of Charektar, on the border with the neighbouring district of Martakert which is to remain under Armenian control, at least six houses were on fire Saturday morning with thick plumes of smoke rising over the valley, an AFP journalist saw.

"This is my house, I can't leave it to the Turks," as Azerbaijanis are often called by Armenians, said one resident as he threw burning wooden planks and rags soaked in gasoline into a completely empty house.

"Everybody is going to burn down their house today ... we were given until midnight to leave," he said.

On Friday, at least 10 houses were burned in and around Charektar.

Peace deal