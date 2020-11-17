Airbnb has said in its stock market filing that its home-sharing model proved resilient during the global pandemic, as it posted a profit for the just-ended quarter.

The San Francisco-based startup delivered a $219 million profit in the three months ending in September, but nonetheless lost $697 million in the first nine months of the year amid a 32 percent revenue drop as the Covid-19 outbreak crushed the travel sector.

In its first public release of its financial data, Airbnb said its home-sharing model has been "resilient" compared with others in the sector during the crisis.

"People wanted to get out of their homes and yearned to travel, but they did not want to go far or to be in crowded hotel lobbies," the document said. "Our platform has proven adaptable to serve these new ways of traveling."

Airbnb revenue slipped to $2.5 billion in the first nine months of 2020 from $3.7 billion a year earlier. Its losses for the nine-month period were roughly in line with last year's level.

The company has had mostly losing quarters, according to the filing, but has reported profits in the third quarter of each year from 2018.

But Airbnb said its unique business model has proven to be valuable both for hosts and travelers seeking a safe environment during the global health crisis.

'Changing dynamic'

"We believe the stability in our active listings highlights the resilience of our business model, which does not require investment in fixed assets and real estate," the filing said.