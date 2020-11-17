At least 41 people have been hurt during protests in Thailand's capital Bangkok, including five with gunshot wounds.

The city's Erawan Emergency Medical Centre did not give a full breakdown of the injuries on Tuesday but earlier it said that 12 people had suffered from teargas fired by police.

It did not say who had been shot or how they had been wounded.

In addition to the confrontation between police and protesters, there was also a fight between protesters and a group of royalists.

It was by far the most violent day of protests that began in July to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution, and curbs on the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Harsh police response

Police sprayed water cannon at protesters who cut through razor-wire barricades and removed concrete barriers outside parliament. Officers then fired teargas.

Thousands of protesters gathered at different points and the number grew into the evening.

"This is brutal," said a 31-year-old volunteer with the FreeYouth protest group, who gave his name as Oh.

Protesters pushed forward behind makeshift shields - including inflatable pool ducks.

"Police had to use teargas and water cannon because protesters were trying to break through the barriers," deputy head of Bangkok police, Piya Tavichai, told Reuters news agency.

'Land of compromise'

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said police had been obliged to act to keep parliamentarians safe.