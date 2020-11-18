Iota has killed at least eight people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America, authorities say, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated parts of the region.

The storm left six dead in Nicaragua, two of them children who were trying to cross a river in the southern part of the country.

Another person died in the Colombian Caribbean island territory of Providencia, where Iota caused widespread damage, and one woman in the indigenous community of Ngabe Bugle in Panama, where 2,005 people remained in shelters even as rains began to ease there.

By Tuesday evening, Iota had weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 kilometres per hour, according to Francisco Argenal, the head of meteorology for the Honduran civil protection service (Copeco).

Argenal told AFP that Iota crossed into Honduras over the eastern department of El Paraiso and passed 35 miles south of the capital Tegucigalpa.

He predicted the storm would reach El Salvador by early Wednesday morning.

The Honduran government ordered the country's main roads closed until Wednesday due to the risk of overflowing rivers.

'Wind is too strong'

Iota became the only Atlantic hurricane this year to reach Category 5 status, the maximum level on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, soon before it made landfall in Nicaragua on Monday evening.

"The wind is too strong," Jessi Urbina, a resident of the badly damaged El Muelle neighbourhood in Bilwi, Nicaragua, told AFP.

"It took everything: the wooden roof and the windows of my house, which is made of concrete."

The area was without power and telecommunications services, according to provider Telcor. Trees were downed and roofs ripped off houses, including one hotel, said the disaster agency Sinapred.

Authorities had rushed to evacuate thousands of people from coastal areas of Nicaragua and Honduras in the immediate path of the storm.