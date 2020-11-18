Israel's army says it launched air strikes on Iranian and Syrian targets inside Syria, calling it a retaliatory attack after it found explosive devices along its northern border.

Israel's military said it had discovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on its side of a border crossing point with Syria.

The IEDs "were placed by a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces," an army statement said.

"In response, overnight, Israeli fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds force and the Syrian Armed Forces," it said.

Israel said it hit "storage facilities, headquarters and military compounds"

"Syrian surface-to-air missile batteries were struck," the statement added.