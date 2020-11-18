WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria, calling it 'retaliatory attack'
Israeli sources say its attacks hit military targets belonging to Iran's Quds Force and Syrian regime forces following discovery of IEDs on its side of a border crossing point with Syria.
Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria, calling it 'retaliatory attack'
FILE PHOTO: A view of Israeli air strikes on Iranian targets in Syria. / Reuters
November 18, 2020

Israel's army says it launched air strikes on Iranian and Syrian targets inside Syria, calling it a retaliatory attack after it found explosive devices along its northern border.

Israel's military said it had discovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on its side of a border crossing point with Syria.

The IEDs "were placed by a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces," an army statement said.

READ MORE:Israel closes Golan airspace after air strikes shake Syria's Damascus

"In response, overnight, Israeli fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds force and the Syrian Armed Forces," it said.

Israel said it hit "storage facilities, headquarters and military compounds"

"Syrian surface-to-air missile batteries were struck," the statement added.

Recommended

READ MORE:Is Iran silently preparing for intensified conflict with Israel?

Iranian targets

Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

Tel Aviv rarely acknowledges individual strikes, but has done so when it says it is responding to specific attacks on Israeli territory.

READ MORE: Israeli jets attack air base in Syria's Homs – regime army

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report