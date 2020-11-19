Australia's military has found credible evidence that its elite special forces killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan, with senior commandos reportedly forcing junior soldiers to kill defenceless captives in order to “blood” them for combat.

While the publication of the report is a step forward, this is not the first time Afghanistan – at the centre of war and conflict for more than 40 years – has been used as a chamber of horrors by various militaries. From Afghans to foreigners, many forces stand accused of murders that fall under the ambit of war crimes.

The US has been accused several times of war crimes since it occupied Afghanistan under the guise of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001.

At least 1,800 Afghan civilians have been killed by coalition troops between 2009 and 2013, Amnesty International said in a 2014 report, but only six cases against US military personnel went to trial over the period.

One of them is the Kandahar massacre, where Robert Bales, a decorated veteran of four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, walked off his base under cover of darkness and opened fire on civilians in their homes in at least two villages. He murdered 16 people.

In 2015, US air strikes hit a Doctors without Borders trauma hospital in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, killing 42 people.

“Throughout the air strikes, our teams desperately called military authorities to stop the attack,” an MSF report said.

Another instance, this time US forces acting at the behest of German Colonel Georg Klein who believed two oil tankers to be hijacked by the Taliban resulted in deadly air strikes.

Instead of the Taliban, scores of civilians died when two fighter jets hit a group of people along with the trucks near the Kunduz river.

Contrary to the intelligence Klein based his decision on, most of those swarming the trucks were local civilians invited by the Taliban to siphon fuel from the vehicles after they had become stuck in a riverbed.

Afghan civilians have also described how they witnessed the killing of family members in night raids and survived torture by US troops.

The US Bagram military base in Afghanistan was a site known for torture and abuse where non-Afghan prisoners were given no trials, facing only review boards staffed by US military officers. At its peak, the Bagram prison held hundreds of detainees.

A US court found two adult detainees had been beaten to death at Bagram in 2002. The US government said such cases of abuse were "rare."

But international efforts to investigate potential crimes have been stonewalled.

In 2015, ICC prosecutors said they had evidence suggesting international forces in Afghanistan had caused serious harm to detainees by subjecting them to physical and psychological abuse.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014, including alleged mass killings of civilians by Taliban insurgents, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by US forces and the CIA. The ICC investigation was given the go-ahead in March.

But this September, the US State Department imposed sanctions on Bensouda, also restricting the issuance of visas for individuals they said were involved in the court’s efforts to investigate US personnel.

US President Trump last year issued a series of pardons for those accused of committing war crimes including Matt Golsteyn, an ex-member of the elite US Army Green Berets, charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of an alleged Taliban bomb-maker in 2010.

"The US military justice system almost always fails to hold its soldiers accountable for unlawful killings and other abuses,” said Richard Bennett, Amnesty International’s Asia Pacific director in 2014, referring to the killing of thousands of Afghan civilians by US forces in air strikes and night raids.