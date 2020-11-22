President Tayyip Erdogan has told leaders of the G20 summit that Turkey has deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists.

"Although we were left alone, we nabbed nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists and sent them back to their countries," Erdogan told the virtual summit on Sunday, the second day of the gathering hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Turkey is the only NATO country fighting "hand-in-hand" against Daesh in Syria on the frontline, Erdogan said.

Erdogan said Turkey is ranked top for hosting most refugees in the world for the last six years.

Turkey currently hosts more than 3.6 million Syrians.

The G20 Leaders' Summit kicked off in Saudi Arabia''s capital Riyadh on Saturday. Saudi Arabia is chairing the two-day summit which is being held virtually in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

