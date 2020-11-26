WORLD
South Korean chat room operator sentenced to 40 years in jail for blackmail
Cho Ju-bin, 24, was found guilty of running an online network that blackmailed at least 74 women, including 16 teenagers, into what authorities called "virtual enslavement" by forcing them to send increasingly degrading sexual imagery of themselves.
Cho Ju-bin walks out of a police station as he is transferred to prosecutors' office for further investigation in Seoul, South Korea, on March 25, 2020. / AP
November 26, 2020

The operator of an online chat room in South Korea has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for blackmailing women, including minors, into filming sexually explicit video and selling them to others.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Cho Ju-bin, 24, of violating the laws on protecting minors and organising a criminal ring, court spokesman Kim Yong Chan said.

The court ruled Cho “used various methods to lure and blackmail a large number of victims into making sexually abusive contents and distributed them to many people for an extended period,” according to Kim. “He particularly disclosed the identities of many victims and inflicted irreparable damages to them.”

Cho has maintained he only cheated victims into making such video but didn’t blackmail or coerce them, forcing some of the victims to testify in court.

Kim said the court decided to isolate Cho from society for a prolonged period in consideration of his attitude and the seriousness and evil influence of his crime.

Both Cho and prosecutors, who had requested a life sentence, have one week to appeal.

Sterm punishment

Cho’s case has triggered intense public uproar and soul-searching in South Korea over a culture that some experts say is too lenient about sexual violence and continuously fails the victims. President Moon Jae-in earlier called for thorough investigation and stern punishment for those operating such chatrooms and their users.

In recent years, South Korea has been struggling to cope with what the government describes as digital sex crimes, which aside from the abusive chatrooms also include the spread of intimate photos and videos taken by smartphones or tiny spy cameras hidden in public spaces and buildings, an issue that triggered massive protests in 2018.

SOURCE:AP
