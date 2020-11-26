Turkey and Qatar have signed 10 new deals at a joint meeting held at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Tamim Hamad Al Thani co-chaired the closed-door meeting.

The 10 percent sale of shares of Turkey's stock exchange Borsa Istanbul topped the list of agreements made during the day.

Turkey Wealth Fund is the majority shareholder of Borsa Istanbul with a shareholding of 90.6 percent. After the sale, the fund will continue holding 80.6 percent of the Borsa Istanbul shares.

Qatar Investment Authority is the sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf state.

Another agreement was inked to transfer shares of Istanbul's Istinye Park, a luxury shopping mall.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for joint investment in the Made in Istanbul Golden Horn Project.

The transfer and purchase of shares of the Middle East Antalya Port Operators from Turkey's Global Ports to Qatar's Terminals W.L.L. was also agreed upon.

An MoU was signed for joint promotion activities between Turkey's Commerce Ministry and Qatar's Free Zone Administration.

Another deal was reached on the establishment of a joint trade commission between the two countries.