The death toll from suspected Boko Haram farm attacks in northeast Nigeria has climbed to at least 110, the UN said, as residents buried scores of the victims and authorities searched for dozens of people who are still missing.

"At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," said Edward Kallon, UN humanitarian coordinator in the country, in a statement on Sunday after initial tolls indicated 43 and then at least 70 dead.

The massacre took place on Saturday in the village of Koshobe near the city of Maiduguri in Borno state.

Roughly 30 of the men killed were also beheaded in the attack.

'Entire country is hurt'

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings and said "the entire country is hurt."

In Zabarmari, dozens of mourners surrounded the bodies on Sunday, which were wrapped in white burial shrouds and placed on wooden pallets, as clerics led prayers for the deceased.

One resident and Amnesty International said 10 women were among those missing.

While no group claimed responsibility, such massacres have been carried out in the past by Boko Haram or Daesh group in Africa region.

They are both active in the region, where Daesh has killed at least 30,000 people in the past decade.

