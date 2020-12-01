Luke Mogelson’s gripping story for the New Yorker’s February 6, 2017 issue, of an Iraqi SWAT team, was the inspiration for the film Mosul. If you are interested in doing a bit of background reading, it is an amazing piece that goes into vivid detail and humanises the fighters as it does so.

Described unceremoniously by Netflix with one adjective, Mosul the film is indeed “gritty” but so watchable that an hour and a half goes by without notice. That it was shot in Arabic is commendable, but should not be celebrated as exceptional, as it makes more sense to use actors who are fluent in Arabic for a film about a SWAT team in Iraq.

The Arabic chosen for the film, however, wasn’t the Mosul dialect, as the director explains to Forbes: “”We landed on Baghdad dialect Arabic, because the Mosulian dialect is very peculiar to Northern Iraq, to that region of the world, and one of our language advisers described it as the difference between Cajun English and California English. So, to be as broadly appealing to that region as possible, we landed on Baghdad dialect Arabic.”

Dedicated to the members of the Nineveh SWAT team who lost their lives, and “based on true events”, Mosul is the story of such a team battling Daesh in the Iraqi city under dire circumstances.

In one chilling scene, Daesh members – so close! – contact the SWAT team via radio, mocking them for their dwindling number of Humvees and, it goes without saying, fighters. “You had six Humvees before. Now you have three. And three months ago, you had nine.”

The SWAT team only accepts men who have been hurt by Daesh – either physically, or through the loss of a loved one. Young policeman Kawe (Adam Bessa) fits the bill as he meets the team in the midst of a shootout with Daesh, one that kills his uncle.

He is offered a spot after a brief interrogation by Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach), and while he doesn’t always know what’s going on, joins them regardless. His police partner is confused, but is told to tell his superiors, who assume all these ex-cops in the SWAT team are dead, that they are very much alive.