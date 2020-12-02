POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Guterres: Humanity is waging war on nature
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a speech slams "suicidal" failure to combat global warming.
Guterres: Humanity is waging war on nature
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview with Reuters at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 14, 2020. / Reuters
December 2, 2020

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced a "suicidal" failure to combat global warming and said recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic could be humanity's chance for a reset to save the planet.

"The state of the planet is broken. Humanity is waging war on nature. This is suicidal," the UN chief said in a speech on Wednesday at Columbia University in New York City.

"Next year we have the opportunity to stop plunder and begin healing," he added. "Covid recovery and our planet's repair must be two sides of the same coin."

Guterres called for a reduction in use of fossil fuels, and said a summit planned on December 12 for the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord should chart a new way forward.

READ MORE: UN: Greenhouse gases rise despite Covid-19 lockdowns

'Biodiversity is collapsing'

"A new world is taking shape," he said.

Recommended

"Biodiversity is collapsing. One million species are at risk of extinction. Ecosystems are disappearing before our eyes. Deserts are spreading. Wetlands are being lost. Every year, we lose 10 million hectares of forests.

"Oceans are overfished – and choking with plastic waste. The carbon dioxide they absorb is acidifying the seas. Coral reefs are bleached and dying. Air and water pollution are killing nine million people annually."

READ MORE: Biden, Guterres discuss Covid-19, climate crises

As such "making peace with nature" must "be the top, top priority" of the 21st century, he warned, adding: "there is no vaccine for the planet."

Welcoming the first commitments towards carbon neutrality from China, the European Union, Japan and South Korea, he hoped that the movement would become global.

"Every country, city, financial institution and company should adopt plans for transitioning to net zero emissions by 2050," he concluded.

READ MORE:UN: Greenhouse gases rise despite Covid-19 lockdowns

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar