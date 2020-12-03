President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner was in Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week. His main reason for being in these two Gulf countries pertains to the outgoing administration’s efforts to broker a resolution to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) crisis before President-elect Joe Biden takes over on January 20, 2021.

Yet even if Kushner succeeds in easing friction between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, a full mending of relations within the GCC cannot be expected mainly due to Abu Dhabi’s rigid position against Qatar.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) continues to view Qatar as a major threat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and it does not seem plausible for US pressure to nudge Abu Dhabi away from this firm stance.

Ultimately, even if Saudi Arabia and Qatar sign a preliminary deal, it is difficult to imagine Kushner convincing Abu Dhabi to re-embrace Doha as an ally.

What this would mean is that the blockade of Qatar could quickly become another regional issue where there is notable space between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s positions.

Yet if Saudi Arabia and the UAE move in different paths vis-a-vis the alleged Qatari threat, this will not only be an outcome of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi having different perspectives on Doha’s conduct, but also their different situations in relations to the incoming US administration and the diplomatic establishment in Washington.

Jockeying for position

Saudi Arabia faces a major public relations crisis Washington.

Due to his purported role in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) cannot return to the US for any formal visits, and only 13 months ago Biden blasted Saudi Arabia as a global “pariah” while vowing to cut off US arms sales to Riyadh.

As Washington sees it, however, the UAE is not implicated in the Khashoggi affair nor have the Emiratis been directly involved in Yemen’s multifaceted conflict since 2019 (even if Abu Dhabi retains influence via proxy groups).

Also, whereas the US media has paid a fair share of attention to the plights of activists behind bars in the kingdom like Loujain al Hathloul, human rights defenders such as Ahmed Mansoor who are detained in the UAE receive far less coverage in the American media.

Moreover, thanks to the Abraham Accords, the UAE’s leadership has likely concluded that it has been able to cement positive relations with members of the Biden administration.

This is to say that officials in Riyadh, far more than their counterparts in Abu Dhabi, are justifiably concerned about their country’s potential problems in Washington once the post-Trump period begins.