The coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will cost at least an extra $2.4 billion, organisers have said, with the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic health measures ballooning an already oversized budget.

Tokyo 2020 said an additional $1.5 billion would be needed for operational costs related to the delay, with another $900 million in spending on coronavirus countermeasures for the Games next year.

The dollar figure is calculated at an exchange rate of 107 yen, and is closer to $2.56 billion when calculated at today's rate.

The costs could rise further, with Tokyo 2020 saying it will release an additional $250 million in "contingency" funds to help cover the expenses.

