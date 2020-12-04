Rivals Qatar and Saudi Arabia, along with neutral Oman and Kuwait, have expressed optimism that a resolution could be reached to the Gulf row that has seen Riyadh and its allies boycott Doha for over three years.

Qatar said on Friday that some progress has been achieved to resolve the Gulf crisis, but cautioned the crisis will not be immediately resolved.

"We have achieved certain progress at a certain point of time more than a year ago, and then things have slowed," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

"Right now, there are some movements that we hope will put an end (to) this crisis," he said, without giving details.

"We believe that Gulf unity is very important for the security of the region. This needless crisis needs to end based on mutual respect."

He, however, cautioned that the crisis wouldn't be immediately resolved and declined to offer any timetable nor any details of the negotiations.

"This needless crisis needs to come to an end," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency that an announcement could be made soon on an initial step towards resolving the dispute.

'Final agreement' within reach

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister also expressed optimism the boycott of Qatar may be nearing an end.

"We've made significant progress in the last few days," Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

"We hope this progress can lead to a final agreement that looks in reach," the prince said.

The Saudi acknowledgment appeared to signal something was changing.

However, the other three nations who are also boycotting Qatar — Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates — did not immediately acknowledge this burst of optimism.

'Fruitful discussions'

Meanwhile, Kuwait said that there have been "fruitful discussions" at resolving the years of boycott of Qatar.

"Fruitful discussions have taken place recently in which all sides expressed their keenness ... to reach a final agreement," Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al Sabah said in a statement read out on Kuwait TV, thanking White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for his "recent efforts."

Sheikh Ahmed said the country's ruler has been talking to US President Donald Trump.

He said Kuwait hopes to create a "final outcome" for peace between all the countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council "in the long run."

Oman's Foreign Ministry tweeted similarly worded statements thanking Kuwait and the US for their efforts to resolve the spat – but gave no details on the talks.

Blockade on Qatar

Saudi led its allies to cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of backing militant groups in the region, charges Doha denies.