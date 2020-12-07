The 2020 Credit Suisse Global Wealth report makes for stark reading.

Released at the end of October, it revealed that the top one percent of households globally own 43 percent of all personal wealth, while the bottom 50 percent own only one percent.

That top-tier one percent amounts to 52 million people who are all millionaires in net wealth (after debt). Within this elite fraction are 175,000 ultra-wealthy people (those with over $50 million in net wealth), or 0.1 percent, who in turn own 25 percent of the world’s wealth.

Credit Suisse’s annual report is a comprehensive analysis of global wealth – not income – and of the inequality of personal wealth. Household wealth is made up of financial assets (stocks, bonds, cash, pension funds) and property owned, minus debts.

Covering the wealth of roughly 5.2 billion adults across 200 countries, the report’s findings show that global wealth levels have remained remarkably steady despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

While 2019 was a year of tremendous wealth creation – rising by $36.3 trillion – $17.5 trillion was wiped out between January and March 2020 alone as the pandemic began to ravage economies.

Despite that initial plunge, global household wealth recovered, reaching $400 trillion by the end of June – $1 trillion more than the March total, after ending 2019 at $399.2 trillion – showing little evidence by mid-year that global wealth distribution had changed that much.

“Given the damage inflicted by Covid-19 on the global economy, it seems remarkable that household wealth has emerged relatively unscathed,” co-author Anthony Shorrocks said, adding as a caveat that the findings are based on provisional household balance sheets for the second quarter issued by some countries.

The question as to why the pandemic has not had a bigger impact on global wealth rests on several factors, the report’s authors argued.

One is that consumption is down, but incomes have held steady or gone up through government support, which has in turn fueled a rise in savings

The second factor is that persistent low interest rates have largely propped up global house prices and other assets such as pensions.

The third is the huge dose of government expenditure and the trillions transferred from government to households during the crisis.

Winners and losers

The pandemic wiped out any expected gains in North America – and among the major global economies, the UK saw the biggest relative erosion of wealth for the period until June, with a 6.5 percent drop in wealth per adult. A faltering recovery combined with political brinkmanship over Brexit has created the “perfect storm” for the UK, the report said.