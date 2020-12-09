Paris’s only Muslim school was shut down by French authorities while pressure continues to increase on Europe’s largest Muslim community.

MHS College and High School is a private secondary in Paris, originally established in 2015. Although the school is officially secular and follows the national curriculum, its students are predominantly Muslim.

One of the school’s founders spoke to TRT World on the condition of anonymity saying that “we are an open school to all cultures religion convictions origins” adding that “we don’t teach any courses around religion.”

A unique feature of the school, however, is that it allows its female students to follow their religious convictions and wear the hijab if they wish, “because we think that everybody should wear the clothes they want!” said the founder of the MHS.

In 2004, France cracked down on Muslim girls’ right to wear the headscarf on school premises, compelling many to take off their head-covering at the entrance of the school gate.

Since then, there have been few options in which a Muslim woman could receive an education while still being able to practice her faith.

MHS in Paris was one such unique operation which allowed this freedom.

In a statement, the school called this latest decision to shut the school as “arbitrary”, not least because the closure has left more than 110 students without a placement in the middle of an academic year, as well 18 teachers and support staff unemployed.