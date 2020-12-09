Russia signed a 25-year agreement with Sudan on Tuesday to establish a naval base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast. According to the deal, Russia will be able to house up to four navy ships, including nuclear powered ones. In exchange, Sudan will receive weapons and military equipment free of charge. The deal can also be extended in 10-year periods with the parties’ consent.

A draft agreement published by Russia in November stated that the base could station up to 300 military personnel, or more, and that Russia would be able to use Sudanese airspace and place temporary military posts in Sudan.

Since the 2000s, Russia has demonstrated a renewed interest in the African continent — trade and investment between Russia and African countries increased by 180 percent between 2005 and 2015.

Russia has also increased military and arms deals with African countries, as well as ones for energy and other natural resources. However, the location of the base in Port Sudan demonstrates an effort to project power beyond the continent to influence international commerce, restore its global naval presence and bolster its geo-strategic foothold in the Middle East and North Africa.

“It is time to restore our naval presence”

Former chief of the Russian Navy's General Staff retired Admiral Viktor Kravchenko, told Interfax in November that the base aimed to help restore Russia’s naval presence and increase the operational capabilities of the Russian fleet, particularly in a region of geo-strategic importance.

"Russia will have a base on the Red Sea. This is a tense region. The Russian naval presence there is necessary...Our ships are constantly in this region and we need a basing point there," he said.