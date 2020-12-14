US President-elect Joe Biden has said that “democracy prevailed” as electors nationwide cast votes affirming his victory in last month’s election, saying the country's governing principles were “pushed, tested, threatened” but did not crumble.

In a speech from his longtime home of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden on Monday aimed to guide Americans past the tumult of the campaign and President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat.

“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy,” Biden said. “The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.”

After garnering a record of more than 81 million votes, Biden is still trying to build momentum as he prepares to assume the presidency on January 20.

That's been complicated by Trump refusing to concede and has instead pursued baseless legal challenges that have been roundly rejected by judges across the political spectrum, including the justices at the Supreme Court.

Though Trump's actions have threatened core democratic norms, including the peaceful transfer of power, Biden argued that America's system of government remains in tact.

“In America, politicians don’t take power – the people grant it to them,” Biden said. “The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing – not even a pandemic – or an abuse of power – can extinguish that flame.”

He will also pledged to be “a president for all Americans” who will “work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did.”

Trump should accept his defeat

Biden said his Electoral College victory of the same magnitude as President Donald Trump’s in 2016 is a signal that the current president should finally accept his own defeat in this year’s election.

Biden noted, that Trump had called his 2016 tally of 306 electoral votes a “landslide." He said if that constituted a clear victory then, he wanted to “respectfully suggest” that Trump now accept Biden's victory this year.

Whether his message of unity will have any effect remains to be seen. Top Republicans have mostly continued to back Trump and his unsubstantiated claims of a rigged election and, even once Biden takes power, are unlikely to give him any of the traditional honeymoon period.