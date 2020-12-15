The US sanctions come under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, CAATSA, signed by US President Donald Trump in 2017.

The law aims at cornering Iran, Russia and North Korea by imposing sanctions on entities and individuals in order to prevent US companies from doing business with them. The second part of the three thousand pages long law defines sanctions on Russia.

The article 231 envisions taking measures against any entity or individual who makes significant financial transactions with Russian defence and intelligence sectors.

The Trump administration took more than 3,900 distinct sanctions actions against several countries since 2017, Bloomberg reported recently.

The newest sanctions were targeted at Turkey's Defence Industries Presidency, SSB, over Ankara’s purchase of Russian made S-400 system from Rosoboronexport, Russia’s main arms export entity, in July last year.

“I think the US administration is ironically doing its best to push Turkey towards the East, namely Russia and China, by the approval of the recent sanctions,” said Helin Sari Ertem of Istanbul Medeniyet University, Associate Professor at the Department International Relations.

“Although the US administrations are definitely in need of persuading its old allies to stay with Washington and take a strong position against its rising rivals, the policies applied bring a totally opposite outcome,” she added.

What are the sanctions?

The United States imposed full blocking sanctions and visa restrictions on the head of SSB Ismail Demir, its vice president Faruk Yigit, Head of the Department of Air Defence and Space Serhat Gencoglu and Program Manager for Regional Air Defence Systems Directorate Mustafa Alper Deniz.

All properties and investment stakes of the four Turkish officials within the US jurisdiction are blocked. American citizens are prohibited from transacting with them. Additionally, any commercial or non-commercial entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, by any of the sanctioned persons will also be blacklisted.

The measure also brings a prohibition on granting specific US export licenses and authorisations for any goods or technology transferred to the Turkish institution SSB. It prohibits loans or credits by US financial institutions totalling more than $10 million in any 12-month period as well.