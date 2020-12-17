More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in northern Nigeria have been handed over to government security, the Katsina state governor said in a televised interview.

"The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara have been rescued, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news," Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari said on Twitter.

'It's not all of them'

Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari said in a televised interview with state channel NTA that a total of 344 boys held in a forest in neighbouring Zamfara state had been freed.

"We have recovered most of the boys. It's not all of them," he said.

The boys were on their way back to Katsina state and would be medically examined and reunited with their families on Friday, Masari said.

The December 11 abduction gripped a nation already incensed by widespread insecurity, and evoked memories of Boko Haram's 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls in the northeastern town of Chibok.

Boko Haram video

News of the release came shortly after a video was released by the rebels of Boko Haram that purportedly showed the abducted boys. Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the abduction.

In the more than six-minute video seen by Associated Press journalists, the apparent captors tell one boy to repeat their demands that the government call off its search for them by troops and aircraft.

A voice can be heard telling the boy, who is clearly under duress, what to say from behind the camera. The youth says they were kidnapped by a gang directed by Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau and that some of those abducted from the Government Science Secondary School were killed.