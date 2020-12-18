Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed bilateral ties and Turkey-EU relations in a videoconference.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels last week decided to draw up a list of Turkish targets for sanctions over Turkey's "unilateral actions and provocations" in the eastern Mediterranean, believed to be rich in energy resources which Ankara says is within its sovereign and exclusive rights.

President Erdogan during the meeting said Turkey wants to open a new page in its relations with the EU, and thanked Merkel for her constructive contributions and efforts on Turkey-EU relations."

Erdogan said there was a new "window of opportunity" for Turkey-EU relations to strengthen but some countries were "trying to create a crisis" that would damage "this positive agenda," it added in a statement.

Erdogan praised the positive developments that took place at the latest EU Summit with the contribution of prudent leaders.

READ MORE:EU member states in paralysis over a common position on Turkey

EU refugee deal

He also called for an update to the 2016 deal aimed at cutting migration to Europe in return for financial aid, which he said would be "the key to a positive agenda."

The EU on Thursday said it allocated to Turkey the full six billion euros promised for refugees in the agreement.

Turkey and the EU had signed a refugee deal in 2016, which aimed to discourage irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of nearly four million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The deal also allowed for the acceleration of Turkey’s EU membership bid and visa-free travel for Turkish nationals within the Schengen area.

Eastern Mediterranean tension