Inside a dusty and dark workshop on the banks of the Jaghjagh river in northeast Syria, Misak Antranik Petros uses an ancient pottery wheel to throw different shapes from clay.

"The profession was passed down from one generation to another like an inheritance," said 85-year-old Petros.

"Now, my son is taking it up."

His workshop is located inside an ancient mud-brick house near the city of Qamishli.

It is cluttered with pots, tools and classically shaped vases, mostly covered in dust.

Petros and his two sons spend most of their time in the humid space, heated by an old wood-burning stove.

"I don't like to clean the clay off my hands because I like the texture," he told AFP from his workshop.

Petros was only a teenager when he had to take over for his sick father and become the main potter of the family.

He has since become a master of the craft, and is keen to pass his skills on.

"I am happy when I see the door of the workshop open and my son working inside," he said.