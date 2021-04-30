Germany plans to hand back ancient pillaged artworks known as the Benin bronzes to Nigeria next year.

"We want to contribute to understanding and reconciliation with the descendants of those whose cultural treasures were stolen during colonisation," Culture Minister Monika Gruetters Gruetters said in a statement on Thursday.

"We expect the first returns to take place in the year 2022," she added.

Most European former colonial powers have begun a process in recent years of considering the return of looted artefacts to the former colonies, especially in Africa.

530 historical objects including 440 bronzes

The 16th-18th century metal plaques and sculptures that decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin are among the most highly-regarded works of African art.

They are now scattered around European museums after being looted by the British at the end of the 19th century.

The Ethnological Museum in Berlin has 530 historical objects from the ancient kingdom, including 440 bronzes – considered the most important collection outside London's British Museum.

Some 180 of the bronzes are due to be exhibited this year in Berlin's Humboldt Forum, a new museum complex that opened in December.

Nigeria's ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, had called for the bronzes to be returned.