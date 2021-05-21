When former US President Donald Trump scrapped the Iran nuclear deal and applied a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions, he was widely derided and criticised. The reality, however, is that Trump was far more successful in curtailing aggressive Iranian behaviour than either his predecessor Barack Obama or his successor, and Obama’s former running mate, Joe Biden has been. Arguably, had Trump won last year’s election, Iran would have had to make significant concessions as it could not tolerate another four years of sanctions.

Instead, Tehran is now faced by a more dovish Biden who is following a similar tack to the Obama administration he was a part of since 2009. In a region where traditional US allies have lost faith in American leadership, Biden is going to face an uphill struggle to get Iran to make any concessions.

Nuclear tensions have upset all parties

One of the main principles of negotiations is that you do not give away exactly what your position is before you have even had the opportunity to sit down and talk with the opposing party.

But in his drive to distinguish himself from the Trump era of politics, that is exactly the error that Biden has committed and has now all but painted his administration into a corner in which American negotiation efforts with Iran no longer take on the appearance of a superpower dictating terms to a third rate power, but in which Washington seems desperate to extract itself.

From the outset, Biden has made it absolutely crystal clear that he wants his government to recommit to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal, negotiated in 2015 by Obama and then unceremoniously dumped as not fit for purpose by Trump in 2018. Biden’s one condition was that Iran should come back into compliance with the deal before he would authorise the lifting of sanctions imposed by Trump.

This obviously caused alarm bells to ring across the Middle East. On the one hand, Iran has baulked at the idea that it should comply with a deal it says it was already complying with until the US prevaricated. On the other, even Iran’s regional foes such as Israel and Saudi Arabia have been taken aback, feeling that their national security priorities have been endangered by a too-soft Biden.

Although Tel Aviv has not confirmed it, it seems as though they were not willing to take then President-elect Biden’s announcements quietly and instead in November assassinated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the godfather of Iran’s clandestine nuclear energy and weapons programme. Reports suggested that Fakhrizadeh was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun turret mounted on a pickup truck, detailing the high tech means used to rub out one of Tehran’s top scientists.

Ever desirous of the façade of strength, Iran took the bait and retaliated. At the turn of the New Year, the Iranian navy seized a South Korean flagged oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf after alleging that the vessel had polluted the waters around the Strait of Hormuz, leading to outrage that Tehran was engaging in piracy.