Buried amongst the dozens of pressing challenges in Afghanistan is an issue that rarely receives the international spotlight: the prevalence of landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

Often referred to as ‘hidden and indiscriminate killer[s]’, landmines threaten all segments of society, and are a fundamental barrier to long-term solutions to conflict. From June 2020 to May 2021 alone, Afghanistan witnessed 673 fatalities and 836 civilian injuries from landmines and explosive ordnance – a shocking number of lives ended or adversely impacted.

Since the outbreak of war in Afghanistan in 1979, antipersonnel mines have been used in the country by all parties to conflict. From Herat to Jalalabad and everywhere in between, landmines have been laid with the sole aim of maiming and killing.

Beginning in the late 1980s, humanitarian organisations have to date cleared more than 81 percent of the known minefields and battle areas. This represents over 3,300 square kilometres of land released for productive use to 3,189 communities. Despite this progress, it is estimated that close to 4,000 identified hazards remain across the nation.

As fighting and insecurity increase, this number will continue to rise, endangering lives, affecting livelihoods, and precluding access to long-term solutions.

The human cost of explosive remnants of war

Laleh (not her real name), a single mother from Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, is all too familiar with the risks presented by landmines, and the devastating toll they can take on families and communities.

In June of this year, Laleh and her family were forced to flee their home when armed opposition groups attacked their village. A few weeks later, after returning when it was deemed safe, her eldest son and breadwinner of the family stepped on a landmine hundreds of metres from their house. He died instantly. Laleh and her family were not told that the village had been mined.

With nowhere else to go, and with ongoing fighting in the area, Laleh and her remaining six children have sought refuge in one of Kandahar’s internal displacement camps. Now completely reliant on humanitarian assistance, they worry about what the future holds.