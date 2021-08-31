A bomb-laden drone has targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, Saudi state television reported, the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in neighbouring Yemen.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on Tuesday, the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours.

The earlier attack, blamed on Yemen's Iran-backed Shia Houthi rebels, scattered shrapnel across the tarmac but caused no casualties.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen did not elaborate on the assault or provide details about those hurt, beyond saying that its forces had “intercepted” the explosive drone.

Yemen attack

The attack comes just days after missiles and drones smashed into a key military base in Yemen's south, killing at least 30 Saudi-backed Yemeni troops and marking one of the deadliest attacks in the country's years-long civil war.

No one claimed responsibility for the strike, which bore the hallmarks the Iranian-supported rebels.

