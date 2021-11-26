What do 50 years of conflict combined with two foreign occupations mean for a country’s governance? When Afghan prince and former prime minister Daud Khan seized power and abolished the monarchy in 1973, he unwittingly paved the way for a half-century of conflict in his country. Since then the Afghan capital has been forcibly captured on no less than seven occasions. The most recent example was the relatively quiet Taliban takeover of summer 2021.

This period has been marked by stark factionalism and often cynical power games. This context partly explains the closed Taliban aversion to multiparty politics and the relatively narrow sociopolitical base from which they have drawn their leaders.

Both this narrow base in the Taliban’s leadership and the tendency toward oligopoly among their opponents explains why, over a generation of fighting and political upheaval, the names and faces of Afghanistan’s leaders have hardly changed.

Bagging Bagram

When the outgoing Americans suddenly evacuated Bagram at the start of summer 2021, it was a shocking blow to the government they had installed 20 years earlier. Commanding the strategic plain north of Kabul, the Soviet-built airbase had become a charred battlefield frontline through the 1990s. Refurbished after the United States’ invasion, it had served both as headquarters and a symbol of their occupation. It was also a breeding ground for potential Afghan military leaders.

Bismillah Muhammadi, an army officer-turned-guerrilla-commander from the Panjshir valley, knew Bagram well. After his Jamiat party seized Kabul from their mujahideen rivals in 1992, he was given command of the airbase. When his troops advanced under American cover into Kabul nine years later, Bagram was once more a key waystop to the capital. There, a skeleton Taliban garrison led by Sadar Ibrahim, which was battered by land and air, quickly folded.

In the ensuing years, Muhammadi served first as army commander, then interior minister, and finally defence minister. He held those titles when Kabul fell in 2021. Then, cursing the sudden evacuation of Ashraf Ghani, he escaped to mount a putative and short-lived resistance in his native Panjshir.

Ibrahim, who had served as Bagram commandant for the Taliban’s so-called emirate from the late 1990s, would follow a similar trajectory in the Taliban movement. By the 2010s he had been charged with their military command, and he now serves as second-in-command in the interior ministry.

Taliban holdovers

Taliban leaders experienced similar trajectories in 2001. Today close confidants of Taliban founder Omar Mujahid continue to occupy the key roles in the movement that they did when the so-called emirate was first ousted. Among them was Abdul-Jabbar Omari, who was Omar Mujahid’s clan-mate and confidante. A provincial governor in the first “emirate,” Omari drove Mujahid to safety in his home province after Kandahar’s downfall. Ever since, Omari has been one of only a handful of people to interact with the Taliban leader. Today, he governs Ghazni, whose abrupt Taliban takeover this summer played a key role in the government’s collapse.