The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has declared that visiting Kaaba in the metaverse will not be considered a ''real Hajj''.

After a month-long discussion, Diyanet concluded on Tuesday that although the metaverse visit of the Kaaba can be performed, this won't count as real worship.

“This [Hajj on the metaverse] cannot happen,” Remzi Bircan, the director of Diyanet’s Department of Hajj and Umrah Services, said on February 1, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

“Believers can pay a visit to Kaaba on the metaverse, but it will never be considered a real worship,” he said while adding that “people’s feet should touch the ground.”

According to Bircan, Hajj should and will be practiced by going to the holy city in real life.

The metaverse version of Kaaba became controversial among Muslims across the globe following Saudi Arabia's "Virtual Black Stone Initiative” event in December 2021.

'Virtual Black Stone'