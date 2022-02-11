US military officials have said there could have been more civilian casualties than initially thought in the raid that killed the top Daesh leader in Syria last week.

Officials also said on Thursday they believe any such deaths were caused by the militant's suicide bomb and were not at the hands of American forces.

Laying out a chronology of the raid by special operations forces, officials said they cannot be certain that Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi detonated the bomb that killed him and his family at his home in the sleepy village of Atmeh near the Turkish border.

But they said it was set off by him or someone else on the third floor of the building where he lived.

Previously the Pentagon and President Joe Biden had said al Qurayshi blew up himself, his wife and two children.

The military officials said on Thursday they believe the upper floor was rigged to explode and that it's most likely al Qurayshi did it, not one of his family members.

They also said it's possible that others — perhaps additional wives he had — could have been with him and killed in that blast.

They said the blast threw “multiple bodies” from the building and buried them in the rubble, and while they know al Qurayshi and his family died, they can't rule out the possibility that other bodies were hidden in the collapse and not seen by the troops.

